NBEMS

NEET MDS City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT; Admit Card Release Next

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Apr 2026
11:52 AM

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Summary
Aspirants can download the slip from the official website natboard.edu.in
As per the official schedule, the NEET MDS 2026 examination will be conducted on May 2, while the admit card is set to be issued on April 29

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET MDS 2026 city intimation slip for registered candidates. Aspirants can download the slip from the official website natboard.edu.in.

As per the official schedule, the NEET MDS 2026 examination will be conducted on May 2, while the admit card is set to be issued on April 29. The results will be declared on June 2, 2026.

The city intimation slip provides candidates with details of the exam city allotted, helping them plan travel arrangements in advance. However, exact exam centre details, reporting time, and other instructions will be mentioned only on the admit card.

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NBEMS has also activated a demo test link on its official portal to help candidates familiarise themselves with the exam interface ahead of the test.

NEET MDS City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website natboard.edu.in
  2. Click on the ‘NEET MDS Login’ link
  3. Enter your user ID and password
  4. View the city intimation slip displayed on the screen
  5. Download and save it for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the admit card release and examination guidelines.

Last updated on 23 Apr 2026
11:52 AM
NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NEET MDS
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