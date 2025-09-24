NEET PG 2025 Withheld Result Released by NBEMS, Latest Update on SC Hearing & Counselling

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the withheld result for NEET PG 2025, Lot 2. Although the withheld results have been released, the NEET PG counselling schedule remains pending.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the withheld result for NEET PG 2025, Lot 2. Candidates who were awaiting their results can now check them on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

To access the result, candidates need to:

Visit the official NBEMS website.

Click on the NEET PG tab on the homepage.

Select the link titled “Withheld Results Lot 2: NEET PG 2025.”

A PDF will appear on the screen, where applicants can check their application ID, roll number, and scores.

Candidates are advised to download and print the result for future reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the withheld results have been released, the NEET PG counselling schedule remains pending. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has delayed the announcement, awaiting clarity from the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India has postponed the hearing of the NEET PG transparency plea to September 26, 2025. The petition challenges the NBEMS’s ‘corrective notice’ of August 21, which introduced a new method of answer key disclosure by using only Question ID Numbers from a master set. Petitioners argue that this system is opaque and prevents proper verification since the question paper and options differ across candidates.

The aspirants clarified that they are not seeking re-evaluation but demand complete transparency, including access to questions, candidate responses, correct answers, and awarded marks—similar to practices followed in JEE, CLAT, and AIIMS INI-CET. The matter will be heard by a bench led by CJI BR Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran.

Find the direct result download link here.