GPAT Result 2026 Declared, 5362 Students Qualify: Link and Category-Wise Cutoffs Here

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially declared the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the national-level entrance exam can now check and download their results from the official website — natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially declared the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the national-level entrance exam can now check and download their results from the official website — natboard.edu.in. The results have been made available in the form of a merit list PDF.

The exam was conducted on March 7, 2026, for pharmacy graduates aspiring to secure admissions into postgraduate pharmacy (MPharm) programmes and various fellowship opportunities in top institutions.

The GPAT merit list 2026 includes essential details such as the candidate’s application ID, roll number, category, status, score, rank, and qualification status. Alongside the merit list, the NBEMS has also notified that the GPAT scorecard, mentioning the candidate’s scores/percentile/rank, and the final answer keys will be made available on the official website on/after April 15, 2026. Score cards shall be available to download on the NBEMS website only for a period of six months after upload.

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Notably, the GPAT scorecard will remain valid for three years, allowing students to apply for PCI-approved postgraduate pharmacy programmes and PhD admissions across India.

Candidates can download the result PDF by visiting the official website, selecting the ‘GPAT 2026 Result PDF’ link, and searching for their roll number to check their qualifying status.

Category-Wise Cutoff Score

Additionally, the category-wise cutoff percentile for GPAT 2026 has been announced.

UR - 213

UR(PwBD) - 104

EWS - 180

EWS(PwBD) - 105

OBC-NCL - 177

OBC-NCL(PwBD) - 100

SC - 142

SC(PwBD) - 101

ST - 116

ST(PwBD) - 114

As per the official notification, a total of 5,362 applicants have qualified for the exam.

Qualified candidates can look forward to participating in the admission processes for MPharm and fellowship programmes in leading pharmacy colleges and universities across the country.

Find the result PDF here.