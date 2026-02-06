NBEMS

NBEMS Releases FMGE December 2025 Scorecards; Pass Percentage at 23.95%

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2026
16:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The screening test is mandatory for medical registration in India for candidates who have completed their MBBS from a recognized foreign university
According to official data, only 10,262 candidates cleared the exam, representing a pass percentage of 23.95%, while over 32,600 candidates (76%) who appeared failed to qualify

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has published the scorecards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 today, February 6. The screening test is mandatory for medical registration in India for candidates who have completed their MBBS from a recognized foreign university.

According to official data, only 10,262 candidates cleared the exam, representing a pass percentage of 23.95%, while over 32,600 candidates (76%) who appeared failed to qualify. The exam saw a total of 43,933 registered candidates, with 42,872 appearing on January 17, 2026, and 1,061 marked absent.

The NBEMS has clarified that the results are provisional. Candidates must complete in-person identity and credential verification before the issuance of official pass certificates. Scorecards are available for download on the official website, natboard.edu.in, using individual login credentials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Compared to the June 2025 session, the pass percentage shows a slight improvement, rising from 18.61% in June to 23.37% in December 2025.

Candidates are advised to download their scorecards promptly and follow verification procedures to complete the registration process for medical practice in India.

Last updated on 06 Feb 2026
16:32 PM
NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) FMGE December 2025 Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)
Similar stories
MCC

NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Out; 8,589 Upgrades, 4,578 Unallotted

MCC

MCC Revises NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Provisional Results; Two Seats Withdrawn

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Releases CEED, UCEED 2026 Cut-off Scores For BDes, MDes; Results Soon

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Releases Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Answer Key; Objection Windo. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
MCC

NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Out; 8,589 Upgrades, 4,578 Unallotted

MCC

MCC Revises NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Provisional Results; Two Seats Withdrawn

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Releases CEED, UCEED 2026 Cut-off Scores For BDes, MDes; Results Soon

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Releases Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025 Answer Key; Objection Windo. . .

School Events

Annual School Carnival Returns at GD Birla Centre for Education for Third Year with F. . .

JEE Main

NTA to Close JEE Main 2026 Paper I Answer Key Objection Window Today; Know How to Cha. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality