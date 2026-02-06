NBEMS Releases FMGE December 2025 Scorecards; Pass Percentage at 23.95%

Summary The screening test is mandatory for medical registration in India for candidates who have completed their MBBS from a recognized foreign university According to official data, only 10,262 candidates cleared the exam, representing a pass percentage of 23.95%, while over 32,600 candidates (76%) who appeared failed to qualify

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has published the scorecards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 today, February 6. The screening test is mandatory for medical registration in India for candidates who have completed their MBBS from a recognized foreign university.

According to official data, only 10,262 candidates cleared the exam, representing a pass percentage of 23.95%, while over 32,600 candidates (76%) who appeared failed to qualify. The exam saw a total of 43,933 registered candidates, with 42,872 appearing on January 17, 2026, and 1,061 marked absent.

The NBEMS has clarified that the results are provisional. Candidates must complete in-person identity and credential verification before the issuance of official pass certificates. Scorecards are available for download on the official website, natboard.edu.in, using individual login credentials.

Compared to the June 2025 session, the pass percentage shows a slight improvement, rising from 18.61% in June to 23.37% in December 2025.

Candidates are advised to download their scorecards promptly and follow verification procedures to complete the registration process for medical practice in India.