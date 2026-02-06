NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Out; 8,589 Upgrades, 4,578 Unallotted

Summary Candidates who have been allotted seats can download their allotment letters from the official website, mcc.nic.in, and proceed with the online admission process The MCC has instructed candidates to physically report to their allotted colleges starting from 12 noon on February 6, 2026

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the final seat allotment results for NEET PG 2026 Round 3 counselling. Candidates who have been allotted seats can download their allotment letters from the official website, mcc.nic.in, and proceed with the online admission process.

The final list includes allotment details for candidates ranked 1 to 2,30,087, covering a total of 10,084 fresh seat allotments, including 120 AFMS rank holders. The round follows a previous revision in which two seats were removed from the provisional list due to “technical issues and duplication of seats.”

According to the allotment data:

8,589 candidates received seat upgrades

7,094 candidates did not get any upgrade

Among those offered seats in rounds 1 and 2, 3,450 did not opt for upgradation, and 7,899 candidates did not submit fresh choices

4,578 candidates were not allotted any seats

The MCC has instructed candidates to physically report to their allotted colleges starting from 12 noon on February 6, 2026. Although college reporting for Round 3 was initially scheduled from February 4 to 11, the process began two days later. The committee is expected to extend the reporting deadline to allow all candidates to complete the admission formalities.

Candidates are advised to regularly check mcc.nic.in for updates on reporting dates and further admission instructions.