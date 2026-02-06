IIT Bombay Releases CEED, UCEED 2026 Cut-off Scores For BDes, MDes; Results Soon

Summary The cut-off data includes the mean score and standard deviation, which will be used to determine candidates qualifying for the Part B evaluation For CEED 2026, the mean score for Part A has been fixed at 39.35, with a standard deviation of 16.89

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the Part A cut-off scores for CEED and UCEED 2026 on February 5. The cut-off data includes the mean score and standard deviation, which will be used to determine candidates qualifying for the Part B evaluation.

For CEED 2026, the mean score for Part A has been fixed at 39.35, with a standard deviation of 16.89. In comparison, UCEED 2026 recorded a higher mean score of 70.86, while the standard deviation stands at 25.77.

The cut-off scores have been released to assess which candidates will be shortlisted for evaluation of Part B. The overall cut-off for CEED and UCEED 2026, used for admission to MDes and BDes programmes, will be determined later based on the combined scores of Part A and Part B and will be announced during the UCEED seat allotment process.

According to IIT Bombay, the mean and standard deviation values will play a crucial role in calculating the qualifying cut-off marks for candidates appearing in the ranking and admission process.

A comparison with last year’s data shows noticeable changes in performance trends. In CEED 2025, the Part A mean score was higher at 45.48, with a standard deviation of 16.98. Meanwhile, UCEED 2025 recorded a lower mean score of 61.50, while the standard deviation was 25.69.

Earlier, IIT Bombay had released the final answer keys for CEED and UCEED 2026 on January 28. The CEED 2026 result is scheduled to be announced on March 4, while the UCEED 2026 result will be declared on March 6.

Candidates are advised to keep track of official updates on the institute’s website for further admission-related information.