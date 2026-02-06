MCC

MCC Revises NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Provisional Results; Two Seats Withdrawn

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2026
14:21 PM

Summary
According to MCC, candidates who find any discrepancy in the revised allotment list can report it by 9 am today
The newly released PDF list also shows that 7,899 candidates, who were already allotted seats in the previous rounds of counselling, did not submit any fresh choices for Round 3

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the provisional seat allotment results for NEET PG 2025 Round 3 on Friday following technical issues and duplication of seats reported by participating institutions.

According to MCC, candidates who find any discrepancy in the revised allotment list can report it by 9 am today. The committee has withdrawn two seats from the updated provisional allotment list for MD and MS admissions.

With the revision, the total number of fresh allotments in Round 3 counselling has been reduced from 10,086 to 10,084.

The newly released PDF list also shows that 7,899 candidates, who were already allotted seats in the previous rounds of counselling, did not submit any fresh choices for Round 3.

Candidates can report discrepancies by emailing mccresultquery@gmail.com. The MCC clarified that once this window closes, the provisional allotment list will be treated as final.

The committee is yet to announce the college reporting schedule for Round 3 candidates. Once the dates are released, shortlisted candidates will be required to download their allotment letters from the official website, mcc.nic.in, and report to their allotted colleges to confirm admission to MD and MS programmes.

The MCC has also revised the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule in view of the addition and withdrawal of seats and ongoing legal cases. Earlier, the committee had lowered the qualifying cut-off percentiles for all categories and revised the counselling cut-offs accordingly.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official MCC website for further updates.

Last updated on 06 Feb 2026
14:22 PM
MCC NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling
