FMGE December 2025

FMGE December 2025: Check Tentative Test City List; Know Preference Selection Rules

Posted on 24 Nov 2025
13:46 PM

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued the tentative list of examination centres for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for the December 2025 session.
The screening test, conducted for foreign medical graduates seeking to practise in India, is scheduled to take place nationwide on January 17, 2026.

As per the guidelines, applicants must choose four different test cities while submitting their online application forms. NBEMS will allocate one of these cities to each candidate through a randomised, non-preferential allocation system. The Board has clarified that candidates will not be allowed to prioritise among their four selected cities, as the final decision will be based on administrative feasibility, logistical arrangements, and security considerations. It has also been emphasised that selecting a city does not guarantee the allotment of a test centre in that location. If seats are unavailable across all four selected cities, NBEMS may assign a test centre anywhere in India to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

Candidates will be notified of their allotted test city via email on their registered IDs by January 2, 2026. The exact address of the assigned test centre will be mentioned in the admit card, which will be released on January 14, 2026, for eligible applicants.

NBEMS has further highlighted that the published list of test cities remains tentative. If a city becomes unsuitable for hosting the examination due to security audit concerns, logistical issues, or unforeseen circumstances, candidates who selected that city may be shifted to another one of their indicated choices or to a nearby alternative. The Board may also introduce additional test cities if required to accommodate candidates efficiently. NBEMS retains the authority to allocate test centres anywhere in the country, regardless of the choices submitted, in order to uphold the integrity of the examination process.

The Board has reiterated that requests for changes in the allotted test city or centre will not be accepted under any circumstances, urging candidates to refrain from seeking modifications.

