NBEMS Releases FMGE 2026 Admit Card at natboard.edu.in; Exam on January 17

Summary Candidates appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2026 can download their hall tickets by logging in with their registered User ID and password The FMGE 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 17, 2026, at designated examination centres across India

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the FMGE 2026 admit card on its official website, natboard.edu.in. Candidates appearing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2026 can download their hall tickets by logging in with their registered User ID and password.

The FMGE 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 17, 2026, at designated examination centres across India. NBEMS has clearly stated that admit cards will not be issued through any offline mode. Candidates must download and print the admit card before reporting to the exam centre.

FMGE December Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in Click on FMGE under the Examinations section Open the Candidate Login page Enter your registered User ID and password Click on the FMGE 2026 Admit Card link The admit card will appear on the screen Download and print it for future reference

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is a mandatory screening test for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who have obtained their primary medical qualification from institutions outside India and wish to practice medicine in the country.