NBEMS

NBEMS Releases DNB Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result 2024- Read Details Here

Posted on 21 Jan 2025
15:30 PM

Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can check the allotment results on the official website at natboard.edu.in
According to the schedule, candidates are required to report to the allotted institute in person carrying prescribed documents in original on or before January 27, 2025 before 5 PM

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the allotment results for the final (mop-up) round of online centralized merit-based counselling for the DNB Post Diploma 2024 on January 20. Candidates who applied for the counselling process can check the allotment results on the official website at natboard.edu.in.

According to the schedule, candidates are required to report to the allotted institute in person carrying prescribed documents in original on or before January 27, 2025 before 5 PM and join the DNB Post Diploma course. In case candidates fail to report, they will lose their admission to the allotted seat.

"The candidate who fails to join the institute allotted or fails to produce his/ her original documents for verification by the institute or fails to fulfil the eligibility criteria prescribed during the verification of documents, on or before 27-01-2025 (1700 hrs), will lose his/ her admission to the said seat and the course fees paid by the candidate shall also be forfeited," reads the official notice.

Furthermore, "the allotment of seats is purely provisional and subject to the fulfilment of eligibility criteria prescribed and production of prescribed credential in original at the time of joining the institute allotted," added the official notice.

Last updated on 21 Jan 2025
15:32 PM
NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) DNB seat allotment
