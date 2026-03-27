NBEMS Warns Against Fake Website natboard.online; Releases List of Clarifications

Summary NBEMS has issued a public advisory cautioning candidates, stakeholders, and the general public against a fraudulent website impersonating its official portal. According to the notification, an unauthorised website - natboard.online - has been created by unknown individuals or groups and is designed to closely resemble the official NBEMS website.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a public advisory cautioning candidates, stakeholders, and the general public against a fraudulent website impersonating its official portal. According to the notification, an unauthorised website - natboard.online - has been created by unknown individuals or groups and is designed to closely resemble the official NBEMS website.

The board highlighted that the fake portal mimics the domain name and layout of the official site, potentially misleading users into believing it is legitimate. NBEMS clarified that its only official website is natboard.edu.in and urged users not to trust any other platform claiming association with the organisation.

In its advisory, NBEMS emphasised that the fraudulent website is not owned or operated by the board and warned that it will not be responsible for any losses incurred by individuals who engage with such platforms. The notice further stressed the importance of remaining vigilant while accessing exam-related information online.

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Candidates and stakeholders have been strongly advised not to share personal, financial, or confidential information on any suspicious or unauthorised websites. The board reiterated that all official updates and communications related to examinations will be available only through its verified portal.

NBEMS also stated that legal action has been initiated against those responsible for creating and operating the fake website. The board urged the public to exercise caution and rely solely on official sources to avoid falling victim to online fraud.

Read the official notice here.