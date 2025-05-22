Odisha CHSE Class 12 Exam

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Declared - Check Top Performing Stream, Division Wise List

Summary
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has officially declared the Class 12 board examination results for 2025.
Students can now check their results via DigiLocker and access the result PDF on the official websites.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has officially declared the Class 12 board examination results for 2025, covering all academic streams—Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational studies. Students can now check their results via DigiLocker and access the result PDF on the official websites: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage has reached an impressive 82.77%. In a notable achievement, girls have outperformed boys, securing a pass percentage of 87.24%, while boys registered 77.88%.

Stream-wise Performance

The Science stream led the results with the highest pass rate:

  • Science - 87.49%
  • Commerce - 83.20%
  • Arts - 80.51%
  • Vocational Studies - 60.57%

Division-wise Performance

1,01,914 students passed in the first division, 67,815 students secured second division, and 1,43,339 students got third division.

Passing Criteria

To pass, students must score at least a ‘D’ grade in each subject and overall. Those dissatisfied with their marks will soon be able to apply for re-evaluation or rechecking once CHSE releases detailed guidelines.

Meanwhile, candidates who did not meet the qualifying marks can appear for the supplementary examinations, with dates and procedures to be announced on the official website shortly.

Original marksheets and certificates will be distributed by respective schools in the coming weeks.

