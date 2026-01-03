NBEMS Introduces Free Online Course on AI in Medical Education - Who Is Eligible to Apply?

Summary NBEMS has invited applications from eligible candidates for an online programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical education. Applicants are not required to have any prior technical or programming background to enrol in the programme.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited applications from eligible candidates for an online programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical education. The initiative aims to equip postgraduate medical trainees and faculty members with the knowledge and skills required to understand, critically assess, and responsibly integrate AI-based tools into clinical practice as well as academic environments. Notably, applicants are not required to have any prior technical or programming background to enrol in the programme.

The AI programme is open to a wide range of participants, including NBEMS ongoing trainees, alumni who have qualified from the 2020 session onwards, faculty members of NBEMS-accredited departments, and other eligible professionals. Through this inclusive eligibility framework, NBEMS seeks to encourage wider participation and promote awareness of emerging technologies among medical professionals.

The course will be delivered in a live online format and will consist of 20 structured modules spread over a period of six months. The curriculum has been designed with a strong emphasis on clinical applicability, ethical considerations, patient safety, and accountability, ensuring that participants develop a balanced and practical understanding of AI in healthcare settings.

To qualify for the digital Course Completion Certificate, participants must attend at least 75 per cent of the live online sessions. Attendance will be marked at both the beginning and end of each session. NBEMS has clarified that recorded sessions will not be considered for attendance purposes or for eligibility towards certification, highlighting the importance of active participation in live classes.

The programme will be taught by faculty members from several eminent national and international institutions. These include globally recognised organisations such as the Mayo Clinic, Harvard University, the University of Oxford, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, IIM Lucknow, and other reputed institutions, ensuring high academic standards and global exposure.

NBEMS has confirmed that there will be no fee for the programme, making it fully free of cost for eligible candidates. Interested applicants are advised to visit the official NBEMS website to access detailed information regarding course modules, eligibility criteria, and the direct link to apply for the online programme.