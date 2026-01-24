NBEMS

NBEMS Declares NEET SS 2025 Results at natboard.edu.in; Check Cut-off Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 24 Jan 2026
16:38 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, natboard.edu.in
The NEET SS 2025 examination was conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses for the 2025–26 academic session

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The NEET SS 2025 examination was conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses for the 2025–26 academic session.

NBEMS stated that following the examination, all questions across every NEET SS 2025 paper were reviewed by faculty members from the respective specialty domains to ensure technical accuracy of the questions and answer keys. The board clarified that if any question was found to be technically incorrect, full marks were awarded to all candidates for that question, regardless of whether they had attempted it.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the official notice, candidates who secured 50th percentile or above in their respective NEET SS 2025 question paper groups have been declared qualified.

NBEMS further informed that candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards on or after February 2, 2026, from the official website. The scorecards will remain available for download for a period of six months.

The board also noted that the aggregate percentage of marks obtained in all MBBS professional examinations, as declared by candidates in their NEET SS application forms, will be verified at the time of counselling or admission by the concerned admitting authority.

Last updated on 24 Jan 2026
16:39 PM
NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NEET SS 2025
Similar stories
Bihar government

BSSC Extends Bihar Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Registration Deadline For 24,000+ Vac. . .

internship opportunities

Google Opens Paid Internship and Apprenticeship Opportunities for Students in India; . . .

BIEAP

BIEAP Issues AP Inter Practical Hall Ticket 2026; Exams Begin February 1

NTA

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Sees 96.15% Attendance So Far, NTA Shares Progress Update

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
KPMG

St Xavier’s University Kolkata Collaborates with KPMG to Nurture Future Financial L. . .

sports day

Indus Valley World School Celebrates 17th Annual Sports Day with Grandeur and Communi. . .

Bihar government

BSSC Extends Bihar Inter Level Recruitment 2026 Registration Deadline For 24,000+ Vac. . .

internship opportunities

Google Opens Paid Internship and Apprenticeship Opportunities for Students in India; . . .

Sports Events

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Celebrates Annual Sports Day 2025 with Energy and Team S. . .

BIEAP

BIEAP Issues AP Inter Practical Hall Ticket 2026; Exams Begin February 1

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality