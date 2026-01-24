NBEMS Declares NEET SS 2025 Results at natboard.edu.in; Check Cut-off Inside

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, natboard.edu.in The NEET SS 2025 examination was conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses for the 2025–26 academic session

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The NEET SS 2025 examination was conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, for admission to DM, MCh and DrNB Super Specialty courses for the 2025–26 academic session.

NBEMS stated that following the examination, all questions across every NEET SS 2025 paper were reviewed by faculty members from the respective specialty domains to ensure technical accuracy of the questions and answer keys. The board clarified that if any question was found to be technically incorrect, full marks were awarded to all candidates for that question, regardless of whether they had attempted it.

As per the official notice, candidates who secured 50th percentile or above in their respective NEET SS 2025 question paper groups have been declared qualified.

NBEMS further informed that candidates will be able to download their individual scorecards on or after February 2, 2026, from the official website. The scorecards will remain available for download for a period of six months.

The board also noted that the aggregate percentage of marks obtained in all MBBS professional examinations, as declared by candidates in their NEET SS application forms, will be verified at the time of counselling or admission by the concerned admitting authority.