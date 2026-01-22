NBEMS Announces NEET PG 2026 Exam Date; Other Key Dates For Medical Entrance Exams Out

Summary According to the notification, the NEET-PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2026, while the NEET-MDS 2026 will be conducted on May 2, 2026 The board has also set the internship completion deadlines for eligibility

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2026) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS 2026).

According to the notification, the NEET-PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2026, while the NEET-MDS 2026 will be conducted on May 2, 2026. Both examinations will follow the computer-based test (CBT) format and will be held at designated test centres across the country.

The board has also set the internship completion deadlines for eligibility. For NEET-MDS 2026, candidates must complete their internship by May 31, 2026, while the cut-off date for NEET-PG 2026 aspirants is September 30, 2026.

NBEMS reiterated that admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses is only possible through NEET-PG, and no state government, private medical college, or university is permitted to conduct a separate entrance examination for these programmes. However, certain medical institutions are exempt from NEET-PG admissions, and candidates are advised to check the respective Information Bulletin for specific details.

The Information Bulletins for both NEET-PG and NEET-MDS 2026 will be published soon on the official NBEMS website at https://natboard.edu.in.