NBEMS

NBEMS Announces NEET PG 2026 Exam Date; Other Key Dates For Medical Entrance Exams Out

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Jan 2026
17:23 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to the notification, the NEET-PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2026, while the NEET-MDS 2026 will be conducted on May 2, 2026
The board has also set the internship completion deadlines for eligibility

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG 2026) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS 2026).

According to the notification, the NEET-PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2026, while the NEET-MDS 2026 will be conducted on May 2, 2026. Both examinations will follow the computer-based test (CBT) format and will be held at designated test centres across the country.

The board has also set the internship completion deadlines for eligibility. For NEET-MDS 2026, candidates must complete their internship by May 31, 2026, while the cut-off date for NEET-PG 2026 aspirants is September 30, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBEMS reiterated that admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses is only possible through NEET-PG, and no state government, private medical college, or university is permitted to conduct a separate entrance examination for these programmes. However, certain medical institutions are exempt from NEET-PG admissions, and candidates are advised to check the respective Information Bulletin for specific details.

The Information Bulletins for both NEET-PG and NEET-MDS 2026 will be published soon on the official NBEMS website at https://natboard.edu.in.

Last updated on 22 Jan 2026
17:34 PM
NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NEET PG NEET PG 2026
Similar stories
NEET counselling

Assam NEET PG 2026 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Key Dates Out

Bachelor of Design (BDes)

MAH BDesign CET 2026 Exam Date Announced; Online Registration Begins Today

AFCAT 2026

AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2026 Released by IAF - Direct Hall Ticket Download Link Here

NTA

NTA Closes NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 Application Correction Window Today; Steps to Make Cha. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

Assam NEET PG 2026 Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Key Dates Out

Bachelor of Design (BDes)

MAH BDesign CET 2026 Exam Date Announced; Online Registration Begins Today

AFCAT 2026

AFCAT 1 Admit Card 2026 Released by IAF - Direct Hall Ticket Download Link Here

NTA

NTA Closes NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 Application Correction Window Today; Steps to Make Cha. . .

innovation competition

EcoInnovators Ideathon 2026 Celebrates Student-Led AI Solutions for Sustainability

Madhya Pradesh government

MPPSC Declares Food Safety Officer Result 2026; 382 Candidates Qualify for Interview

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality