NBEMS Declares NEET MDS Result 2025 at natboard.edu.in- Check Rank List, Cut-off Inside

Summary Students who appeared in the NEET MDS exam on April 19 will be able to check their NEET MDS score and rank by visiting the official website- natboard.edu.in A total of 30,435 candidates have registered for the NEET MDS exam 2025 this year, the NBEMS said

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEM) announced the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2025). Students who appeared in the NEET MDS exam on April 19 will be able to check their NEET MDS score and rank by visiting the official website- natboard.edu.in.

A total of 30,435 candidates have registered for the NEET MDS exam 2025 this year, the NBEMS said. Students who have qualified the entrance exam will now have to register for the NEET MDS counselling to be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

This year, NEET MDS 2025 was conducted on April 19 for admission to various MDS Courses of 2025-26 admission session.

NEET MDS Result Cut-Off 2025

General/EWS: 261

General PwBD: 244

SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC): 227

NEET MDS Result 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official homepage- natboard.edu.in On the homepage, click on ‘Click NEET MDS 2025 Result’ link The NEET MDS Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout of the same for further reference

The board informed that the merit position for All India 50% Quota seats shall be declared separately. Individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared in NEET-MDS 2025 can be downloaded from the official website from May 23.

NEET MDS Result 2025: Direct Link