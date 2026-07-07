IIM Bangalore

IIM Bangalore to Open Indonesia Campus as Both Countries Sign AI, Space and Startup Agreements

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jul 2026
13:31 PM

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Summary
The agreements were announced following talks between Narendra Modi and Prabowo Subianto during the Prime Minister's official visit to Jakarta
Both countries said the partnership aims to strengthen collaboration in emerging technologies while creating new opportunities for young people

India and Indonesia on Tuesday signed a series of agreements to deepen cooperation in technology, education, startups and space research, with one of the major announcements being the establishment of an overseas campus of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore in Indonesia.

The agreements were announced following talks between Narendra Modi and Prabowo Subianto during the Prime Minister's official visit to Jakarta. Both countries said the partnership aims to strengthen collaboration in emerging technologies while creating new opportunities for young people.

Addressing a joint press conference with President Prabowo, Prime Minister Modi said both nations would leverage their young populations by expanding cooperation in technology.

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"We will also share best practices regarding sustainable farming and agro-technology. The 21st century is driven by technology. Both India and Indonesia are nations brimming with youthful energy, and our youth possess a natural aptitude for technology," he said.

The Prime Minister announced that the two countries had signed an agreement to strengthen collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI), telecommunications and digital public infrastructure, while also expanding startup partnerships.

"Today, we have signed a significant agreement to enhance technological cooperation among our youth in areas such as AI, telecommunications, and digital public infrastructure. We have also agreed to deepen startup collaboration between our two nations," he said.

Among the key outcomes of the visit was the decision to establish an IIM Bangalore campus in Indonesia.

According to Prime Minister Modi, the new campus will benefit not only Indonesian students but also learners from across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region.

"We are going to establish a campus of India's prestigious management institute, IIM Bangalore, in Indonesia; this will greatly benefit the youth across the entire ASEAN region," he said.

The initiative aligns with India's efforts to expand the global footprint of its higher education institutions while strengthening academic ties with Southeast Asian countries.

The two countries also agreed to enhance cooperation in the space sector through joint research, technology sharing and capacity building.

"We have shared a trusted, decades-long partnership in the space sector as well. Building upon this, key decisions regarding joint research, technology sharing, and capacity building in the space sector have been taken today," Prime Minister Modi said.

Ahead of the visit, Prime Minister Modi said his tour of Indonesia, followed by visits to Australia and New Zealand, would reinforce India's engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Indonesia visit marks the first leg of the Prime Minister's three-nation tour, after which he will travel to Australia and New Zealand.

Last updated on 07 Jul 2026
13:35 PM
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