NBEMS Closes Application Window for NEET PG 2025 Today- Application Correction to Begin on May 17

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the application facility for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG 2025) today, May 7. Candidates interested can fill in the application form by tonight on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG is held to fill 50% seats of All India Quota (AIQ), 100% seats of deemed and central universities, and 100% all India open DNB seats. As per the schedule, NEET PG registration window will be open till 11.55 pm today. Registered candidates will be able to make corrections in their application forms May 17 onwards. NEET PG 2025 is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2025. The admit card will be available from June 11 onwards.

NEET PG 2025: Steps to apply

Go to the official website- natboard.edu.in Click on the tab for ‘NEET PG’ exam Select the application link under the 2025 section Register online at the NBE portal to generate login ID Login to the NEET PG dashboard and fill out the application Upload all the required documents and images Submit the registration fee and download the acknowledgement slip