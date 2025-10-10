IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati Extends GATE 2026 Registration Deadline with Late Fee! Read Latest Updates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Oct 2025
13:00 PM

Summary
The GATE 2026 application form is available on the official GOAPS portal at goaps.iitg.ac.in
This extension comes as a relief for aspirants who missed the earlier deadline and is being seen as a response to multiple requests from candidates

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the last date to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 with a late fee until October 13, 2025. This extension comes as a relief for aspirants who missed the earlier deadline and is being seen as a response to multiple requests from candidates.

The GATE 2026 application form is available on the official GOAPS portal at goaps.iitg.ac.in. Candidates applying during this extended window will be required to pay a higher fee compared to the regular application period. For female candidates, as well as those belonging to the SC, ST, and PwD categories, the late fee is Rs 1,500, while all other candidates, including foreign nationals, must pay Rs 2,000.

Earlier, the deadline for registration without a late fee was October 9, 2025. The new deadline provides a final opportunity for candidates to submit their applications before the portal closes.

IIT Guwahati, the organizing institute for GATE 2026, has also clarified that the exam schedule will not clash with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services Examination (ESE), which is scheduled to be held on February 8, 2026. This confirmation addresses a major concern among students preparing for both competitive exams.

Candidates who have already registered are advised to consult the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section available on the GOAPS portal for any queries related to the application process. For the most accurate and updated information, aspirants should regularly visit the official GATE 2026 website.

