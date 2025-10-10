MHA Announces I4C Winter Internship 2025 on Cybercrime: Application Link and Eligibility

Summary The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through its Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), has announced the Winter Internship Programme 2025. The last date to apply is October 17, 2025.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), through its Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), has announced the Winter Internship Programme 2025 for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students. The initiative aims to provide hands-on experience in cybersecurity, digital forensics, and cybercrime investigation. The last date to apply is October 17, 2025.

Candidates are required to upload all necessary documents during the application process, which will undergo thorough verification. Shortlisting will be based on document verification, and selected applicants will be notified within 4–5 weeks after the deadline.

Eligibility Criteria

Students pursuing UG, PG, or PhD degrees in the following fields can apply: Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical & Electronic Communication Engineering, Cyber Security, Information Security, Cyber Forensics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytic, LLB, LLM, Criminology / Sociology, Blockchain Technology, Dark Web Domain Expert, Ethical Hacker Certification, API / Software Development, Automation, Malware analysis - Reverse Engineering, Content Creator, BA/MA in Journalism/Mass Communication / New Media and Digital Journalism, Diploma/Degree in Digital Media, Content Writers, graphic designing or video editing, MA/Diploma in Events/PR Studies, and BBA/MBA (Data Analytics).

How to Apply for I4C Winter Internship 2025

Visit the official website at i4c.mha.gov.in.

Navigate to the “What’s New” section.

Download the Internship SOP, application form, and undertaking.

Apply online through the Google Form link provided and submit all required documents.

The I4C Winter Internship offers participants an opportunity to work closely with cybercrime experts, contributing to national security and public safety. Interns will gain exposure to real-world cases in digital forensics, data analytics, and cyber investigations.

Though the internship is unpaid and accommodation will not be provided by I4C or the State/UT police, successful candidates will receive a certificate of completion from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

Find the direct application link here.