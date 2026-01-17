GPAT 2026

GPAT 2026 Application Correction Begins: Check Phase-Wise Edit Steps and Key Dates

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the first phase of application correction for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026.
During the GPAT 2026 application correction process, candidates are allowed to modify most of the information provided in the form.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has activated the first phase of application correction for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026. Candidates who have already submitted their GPAT 2026 application forms within the stipulated deadline can now make necessary corrections through the official website at natboard.edu.in.

To access the correction facility, applicants are required to log in using their user ID and password. As per the official notification, the last date to edit the GPAT 2026 application form is January 19. Candidates have been advised to carefully review their details and complete the correction process well before the deadline.

To edit the GPAT 2026 application form, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the ‘GPAT 2026 – Application Form Correction’ link, log in using their application number, password and security pin, make the required changes, and submit the updated form after carefully verifying all details.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the GPAT 2026 application correction process, candidates are allowed to modify most of the information provided in the form. However, certain key details cannot be edited. These include the candidate’s name, nationality, registered email ID, mobile number, and GPAT examination centre. NBEMS has clarified that no requests for changes in these fields will be entertained under any circumstances.

The correction process will be conducted in three phases. The pre-edit window for correcting incorrect or incomplete images will be available from February 6 to February 9, with an additional opportunity provided from February 17 to February 19.

The GPAT 2026 exam is scheduled for March 7. NBEMS will release the city intimation slip on February 24, followed by the admit card on March 2. The GPAT 2026 results are scheduled to be declared on April 7.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NBEMS website for the latest updates and ensure timely completion of all examination-related formalities.

