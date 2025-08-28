NEET PG 2025 Merit List Out for 50% AIQ Seats - Check Counselling and Answer Key Updates

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has published the NEET PG 2025 merit list for admission to 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats across MD, MS, PG Diploma, post MBBS DNB, and DrNB courses. Candidates can now access the list on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG merit list highlights candidates’ overall NEET PG 2025 rank, AIQ rank, and AIQ category rank. Only those who have secured scores equal to or above the NEET PG qualifying marks 2025 are eligible to participate in the upcoming counselling process. Interestingly, the NEET PG cut-off scores for 2025 have seen a dip across all categories, offering more aspirants the chance to compete for postgraduate medical seats.

NBEMS has announced that the NEET PG 2025 scorecards will be available for download on/after September 5, and candidates must ensure to download them within six months as they will not be accessible after that period. The scorecard will include crucial details such as the candidate’s overall rank, AIQ rank, and AIQ category rank—each determining eligibility for respective seats under the 50% central quota.

In line with a Supreme Court directive, NBEMS will also release the NEET PG 2025 answer key, question paper master set, and marked responses soon, ensuring transparency in the evaluation process. These disclosures come after last year’s controversy regarding the two-shift exam format.

The NEET PG 2025 result was declared on August 19, with Pooshan Mohapatra from SCB Medical College, Cuttack, emerging as the topper. The exam was held on August 3 in a single shift. While results are out, candidates now await the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule, which will be announced shortly.

Find the direct merit list download link here.