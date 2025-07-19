NBEMS

NBEMS Announces NEET PG 2025 Exam City Slip Release Date- Read Key Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 19 Jul 2025
11:26 AM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses can check the notice on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in
The exact venue in the test city allocated shall be intimated through admit card

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi issued the NEET PG 2025 exam city slip, admit card release date. Candidates who will be appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses can check the notice on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

As per the schedule, the exam city slip will be available to all applicants from July 21, 2025 at their registered email IDs and the admit card will be released on July 31, 2025. The exact venue in the test city allocated shall be intimated through admit card. NEET PG 2025 will take place on August 3, 2025.

NEET PG 2025 Exam City Slip: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in

2. Click on NEET PG 2025 exam city slip, admit card link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip or admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Check the exam city slip and admit card link available on the page

6. Download it and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

NBEMS National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NEET PG 2025
