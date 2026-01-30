FMGE December 2025 Result Declared - Download Link, Pass Percentage and Merit List

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially declared the results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session. Candidates who appeared for the screening test can now check and download their results from the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially declared the results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session. Candidates who appeared for the screening test can now check and download their results from the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Candidates can follow a simple process to access the FMGE results. They need to visit the official NBEMS website, navigate to the “Screening Test” section, and click on the “FMGE Examinations” tab. Under the relevant result section, candidates can access the result PDF, use the search option to find their roll number, and download the document for future reference.

According to the data released by NBEMS, a total of 43,933 candidates registered and appeared for the FMGE January 2026 examination. Of these, 10,264 candidates have successfully qualified, while 32,604 candidates did not clear the examination. In addition, 1,061 candidates were absent from the test, and the results of four candidates have been withheld due to administrative reasons.

NBEMS has informed that candidates will be able to download their individual FMGE January 2026 scorecards from February 6, 2026. The scorecards will remain available for download for a period of six months from the date of issue. The FMGE result document contains important details such as the candidate’s roll number, marks obtained out of a total of 300, and the qualifying status.

To qualify for the FMGE examination, candidates are required to secure a minimum of 150 marks out of 300. Candidates who meet the qualifying criteria will be issued pass certificates along with provisional registration certificates. These documents are mandatory for foreign medical graduates to begin their medical practice or pursue further training in India.

The FMGE December 2025 examination was conducted on January 17, 2026. Candidates are advised to retain a copy of their result and scorecard until the completion of the registration and certification process.

Find the direct merit list link here.