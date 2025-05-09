National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Activates NEET PG 2025 Application Correction Facility at nbe.edu.in- Know Fields to Edit Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 09 May 2025
18:00 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) activated the edit facility to make changes in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 (NEET PG 2025) application form. Registered candidates can visit the official website- natboard.edu.in and make the necessary changes in the application form.

As per the schedule, NEET PG 2025 city intimation slip is tentatively scheduled to release on June 2. The admit card or the exam hall ticket, will be released on June 11 and the entrance cum eligibility test will be conducted on June 15.

Fields such as name, nationality, mobile number, email address and test city will not be part of the edit facility and candidates will not be able to make changes to these details in the NEET PG 2025 application form. The only fields where changes could be possible include photographs, signatures and thumb impressions.

NEET PG 2025: Steps to make changes in application form

  1. Go to the official website at nbe.edu.in
  2. Scroll down and click on the box, which says ‘NEET PG 2025’
  3. Click on the ‘Application link’ green bar
  4. Again move your cursor to ‘Already Registered? To login’ option and click on it
  5. Enter login details such as user id and password
  6. Click login
  7. Make the required changes in the application forms and press submit
  8. Download and take a printout of the application form
Last updated on 09 May 2025
18:01 PM
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) NEET PG NEET PG 2025
