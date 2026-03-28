National Biodiversity Authority

UG, PG Students to Gain Hands-On Learning in NBA’s New Biodiversity Conservation Internship

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Mar 2026
12:04 PM

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Summary
The National Biodiversity Authority has introduced a short-term internship programme aimed at undergraduate and postgraduate students.
The programme is designed to equip young learners with practical exposure, enhance their understanding of environmental issues, and improve their employability in emerging green sectors.

The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has introduced a short-term internship programme aimed at undergraduate and postgraduate students, offering hands-on, project-based learning opportunities through active participation in its ongoing initiatives. The move is part of a broader effort to strengthen awareness and build capacity in the field of biodiversity conservation and natural resource management.

According to officials, the programme is designed to equip young learners with practical exposure, enhance their understanding of environmental issues, and improve their employability in emerging green sectors. It also seeks to nurture participants as “biodiversity ambassadors” who can contribute to conservation efforts at multiple levels.

In addition to the short-term initiative, the NBA continues to run its flagship Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme (BSIP), which spans one year and can be extended by up to two additional years based on performance and interest. The current cycle, which marks the sixth edition of the programme, has selected 24 interns who have been placed across various State Biodiversity Boards (SBBs) and Union Territory Biodiversity Councils (UTBCs).

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During the one-year BSIP tenure, interns are actively involved in a range of activities, including participating in official meetings, organising awareness programmes, conducting field studies, and supporting the routine functioning of SBBs and UTBCs. This immersive experience allows them to gain first-hand knowledge of biodiversity conservation practices at the grassroots level.

The BSIP programme was initiated in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change and the United Nations Development Programme. It aims to develop a pool of trained young professionals through structured field engagement and a competitive all-India selection process.

Selected interns are deployed across different states and Union Territories, where they contribute to conservation projects and assist biodiversity bodies in implementing key initiatives. With the introduction of the short-term internship programme alongside BSIP, the NBA is expanding its efforts to create a skilled workforce dedicated to preserving India’s ecological diversity.

Last updated on 28 Mar 2026
12:05 PM
National Biodiversity Authority NBA internship Biodiversity
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