National Testing Agency to Issue NEET UG Admit Card 2025 Soon- Check Latest Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the NEET UG 2025 soon. Once out, candidates will be able to check and download their hall tickets from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the information bulletin, the NTA will release the hall tickets by May 1. NEET UG 2025 for undergraduate medical admissions is scheduled to be conducted on May 4 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the agency has launched a platform to report suspicious claims about the NEET UG 2025. “This initiative aligns with the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which aims to eliminate unfair practices in public examinations and protect the future of aspirants,” NTA said.

Reporting of suspicious claims is open until 5 PM on May 4, 2025, it added.

NEET UG Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in Click on the NEET UG 2025 Admit Card link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed Check the hall ticket and download it Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

If candidates need any help with NEET UG, they can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700, or email neetug2025@nta.ac.in.