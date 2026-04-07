National Testing Agency

National Testing Agency Releases NSSNET 2026 Admit Card; Exam Scheduled for April 10

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Apr 2026
14:30 PM

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Summary
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website — exams.nta.nic.in — by logging in with their application number and password
The NSSNET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on April 10 in a single shift from 11 am to 1:30 pm across multiple centres in the national capital

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Navayug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test (NSSNET) 2026, paving the way for students seeking admission to Classes 6 and 7.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website — exams.nta.nic.in — by logging in with their application number and password. The agency has clarified that the admit cards are issued provisionally, subject to the fulfilment of eligibility criteria, and will not be sent by post.

The NSSNET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on April 10 in a single shift from 11 am to 1:30 pm across multiple centres in the national capital. The test will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode (OMR-based).

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As per the exam pattern, the paper will consist of 120 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) to be attempted within 150 minutes. The question paper will be available in both Hindi and English, ensuring accessibility for a wide range of candidates.

Students who face difficulties in downloading their admit cards or notice any discrepancies have been advised to contact the NTA helpline numbers — 011-4075900 or 011-69227700 — or write to the official email ID provided by the agency.

The release of admit cards marks an important step ahead of the entrance test, which is conducted annually for admission to Navayug School, Sarojini Nagar, one of the prominent government-supported institutions in Delhi.

Last updated on 07 Apr 2026
14:30 PM
National Testing Agency Admit Card NTA
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