Manipur Board Announces HSE Class 12 Result 2026; Know Pass Percentage, Topper List Here

Summary Students who appeared for the examinations can now access and download their marksheets from the official websites — manresults.nic.in and cohsem.nic.in Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth to log in and view their results

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has announced the Class 12 (HSE) results for 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access and download their marksheets from the official websites — manresults.nic.in and cohsem.nic.in.

Candidates will need their roll number and date of birth to log in and view their results. The online marksheet will contain key details such as the student’s name, roll number, parents’ names, school name, stream (Science, Commerce or Arts), subject-wise theory and practical marks, total score and grade.

The Manipur HSE examinations for all streams were conducted from February 17 to March 20, 2026, while practical exams were held earlier between January 2 and January 31.

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Manipur HSE Results 2026: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: manresults.nic.in

Click on the “Manipur HSE (Class XII) Examination Result 2026” link

Enter roll number and submit

View and download the result

Take a printout for future use

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the marksheet and contact their respective schools in case of discrepancies.