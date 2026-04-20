Board Exam 2026

Bihar Board Issues Admit Card for 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2026; Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Apr 2026
13:16 PM

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Summary
The hall tickets are now available on the official websites — exam.biharboardonline.org and biharboardonline.com — and can be accessed by school authorities
The examinations will be conducted in two phases. Internal assessment and practical exams are scheduled for April 29 and April 30, while theory examinations will be held from May 2 to May 6, 2026

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued admit cards for the Secondary Special Examination 2026 and Secondary Compartment Examination 2026. The hall tickets are now available on the official websites — exam.biharboardonline.org and biharboardonline.com — and can be accessed by school authorities.

According to the board, schools can download the admit cards until May 6, 2026. Heads of institutions have been instructed to verify the details, sign and stamp the documents, and distribute them to students while maintaining proper records.

The examinations will be conducted in two phases. Internal assessment and practical exams are scheduled for April 29 and April 30, while theory examinations will be held from May 2 to May 6, 2026. Students must appear at the exam centres allotted to them and adhere strictly to the guidelines mentioned on the admit card.

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The board has clarified that only students who have been marked as ‘sent-up’ by their respective schools will be eligible to appear for the examinations. Candidates whose registrations have been cancelled will not be permitted to sit for the exams.

Students are advised to collect their admit cards from their schools well in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience and to carefully check all details printed on the hall ticket.

Last updated on 20 Apr 2026
13:17 PM
Board Exam 2026 bseb Admit Card compartment exams
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