Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2026: JAC Warns Against Fake Links, Updates on Release Timeline

Summary The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has issued a public advisory cautioning students and parents against misleading claims regarding the declaration of the Class 10 (Matric) Result. According to the board, multiple unofficial sources have falsely claimed that the results have already been declared.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has issued a public advisory cautioning students and parents against misleading claims regarding the declaration of the Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026. The board clarified that the results have not yet been announced and warned that several fake links, screenshots, and unverified posts are circulating on social media platforms.

According to the board, multiple unofficial sources have falsely claimed that the results have already been declared, leading to confusion among candidates. The council has firmly stated that such information is incorrect and urged students to rely only on official platforms for updates.

Providing an update on the evaluation process, JAC informed that the assessment of answer sheets is currently in its final stages. Although no official date has been confirmed yet, the board indicated that the results are likely to be announced soon.

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Once released, students will be able to check their results online by entering their roll code and roll number on the official JAC websites. The board has advised candidates to keep their admit cards ready to ensure a smooth result-checking process.

The council also emphasised the importance of staying vigilant and avoiding fraudulent links or websites that may mislead students. It is strongly recommended that candidates refrain from clicking on suspicious links or trusting unverified information shared online.

The Jharkhand Class 10 board examinations were conducted earlier this year from February 3 to February 17, with a large number of students appearing across the state. As the result announcement approaches, the board has urged students to remain patient and depend only on authentic and verified sources for accurate information.