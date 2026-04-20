Autism Awareness Month: MoE Launches 4-Day Training Programme to Promote Inclusive Education

Summary The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced a free four-day online training programme aimed at spreading awareness about autism and equipping educators with practical strategies to support children with diverse learning needs. The initiative will be conducted from April 27 to April 30, 2026, as part of efforts to promote inclusive education in schools.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced a free four-day online training programme aimed at spreading awareness about autism and equipping educators with practical strategies to support children with diverse learning needs. The initiative will be conducted from April 27 to April 30, 2026, as part of efforts to promote inclusive education in schools.

Titled “Understanding Autism: Seeing Strengths Beyond Differences,” the programme is designed to shift the focus from limitations to the unique strengths of learners with autism. It encourages participants to adopt a more positive and inclusive perspective, enabling them to create supportive and engaging classroom environments.

Scheduled during Autism Awareness Month, the course will cover key aspects such as early identification of autism, understanding behavioural patterns, and adapting teaching methods to cater to varied learning abilities. The training aims to provide educators with practical, classroom-ready strategies that can be implemented in everyday teaching.

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Registration for the programme began on April 17 and will remain open until April 27, 2026, at Noon. Interested participants, including teachers, school staff, and parents, can register online through the official platform. The programme is entirely free, making it accessible to a wide audience seeking to better understand autism and inclusive practices.