Anna University

Anna University Releases CEETA PG 2026 Admit Card; Get Download Link Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Apr 2026
12:49 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu
The CEETA PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 10 (Sunday) from 10 am to 12 noon

Anna University has released the admit card for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions – Postgraduate (CEETA PG) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website — tancet.annauniv.edu — using their CEETA ID and password.

The CEETA PG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 10 (Sunday) from 10 am to 12 noon. The entrance test is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes including M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., and M.Plan offered by participating institutions.

According to the official information brochure, the exam will be conducted across multiple cities in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore and several other locations. Candidates were required to choose their preferred exam centres while filling out the application form.

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The admit card contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, category, roll number, exam date and timings, as well as the address of the allotted test centre. It also includes the candidate’s photograph, signature and important exam-day instructions.

CEETA PG Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website: tancet.annauniv.edu
  • Click on the CEETA PG hall ticket link
  • Enter login credentials (email ID and password)
  • Submit to view the admit card
  • Download and take a printout for future use

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the information on the hall ticket and follow the guidelines mentioned to avoid any issues on the day of the examination.

Last updated on 20 Apr 2026
12:54 PM
Anna University CEETA PG Admit Card
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