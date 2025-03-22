CUET PG
National Testing Agency issues CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1- Direct link inside
Posted on 22 Mar 2025
15:14 PM
File Image
The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1, 2025. Interested candidates can download through the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG/.
The admit cards of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held between March 26 to 30, 2025 and April 1, 2025 are available on the official website. It must be noted that the Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.
CUET PG Admit Card 2025: Steps to download
CUET PG Admit Card 2025: Direct Link