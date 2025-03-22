CUET PG

National Testing Agency issues CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1- Direct link inside

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Mar 2025
15:14 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested candidates can download through the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG
CUET PG Admit Card 2025 is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1, 2025. Interested candidates can download through the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG/.

The admit cards of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held between March 26 to 30, 2025 and April 1, 2025 are available on the official website. It must be noted that the Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

CUET PG Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website- exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG/
  2. Click on CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates can fill the registration details
  4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed
  5. Check the admit card and download the page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

CUET PG Admit Card 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 22 Mar 2025
15:15 PM
CUET PG Admit Card
Similar stories
India Post

India Post GDS Results 2025: January Merit List OUT at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Det. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 - Exam Expected Dates, Detailed Vacancy and Marking Guide

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Registration Deadline Today - Submit Fee by March 23

IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 AIR Top 10 Announced: Check Subject-Wise Toppers and Admission Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
India Post

India Post GDS Results 2025: January Merit List OUT at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Det. . .

The MoU was signed in the presence of Satyam Roy Chowdhury, Chancellor of SNU, alongside US Consul General Kathey Giles-Diaz and Director of the American Centre Elisabeth Lee
Sister Nivedita University

SNU launches International Pathway Programme in collaboration with Bradley University

Rishi Aurobindo Memorial Academy

Empowering Bonds: RAMA’s Complimentary Spoken English Classes Foster Growth and Con. . .

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 - Exam Expected Dates, Detailed Vacancy and Marking Guide

CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Registration Deadline Today - Submit Fee by March 23

IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 AIR Top 10 Announced: Check Subject-Wise Toppers and Admission Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality