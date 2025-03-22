National Testing Agency issues CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1- Direct link inside

Summary Interested candidates can download through the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG CUET PG Admit Card 2025 is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1, 2025. Interested candidates can download through the official website of NTA CUET PG at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG/.

The admit cards of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held between March 26 to 30, 2025 and April 1, 2025 are available on the official website. It must be noted that the Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

CUET PG Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website- exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG/ Click on CUET PG Admit Card 2025 for March 26 to April 1 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates can fill the registration details Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed Check the admit card and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

