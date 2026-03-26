NTA Gives More Time for NCHM JEE 2026 Registration Amid New Exam Centres; Read Details

Summary Eligible candidates can now apply until April 1 through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee According to the revised schedule, NCHM JEE 2026 will be conducted on April 25 from 11 am to 1 pm at centres across the country

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2026. Eligible candidates can now apply until April 1 through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee.

According to the revised schedule, NCHM JEE 2026 will be conducted on April 25 from 11 am to 1 pm at centres across the country.

The application fee for the examination is Rs 1,000 for General and OBC candidates, Rs 700 for those belonging to the EWS category, and Rs 450 for candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its official notice, the NTA stated that the extension aims to benefit candidates across regions and ensure wider participation, especially following the addition of new examination cities.

NCHM JEE 2026: Eligibility

There is no age limit to apply for NCHM JEE 2026.

Candidates must have passed the 10+2 (Senior Secondary) examination or its equivalent from a recognised board, with English as a compulsory subject.

Students appearing in their qualifying examination are also eligible to apply. However, their admission will remain provisional and may be cancelled if they fail to provide proof of passing by September 30, 2026.

Further details regarding the application process and exam guidelines are available on the official website.