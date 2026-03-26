Hotel Management

NTA Gives More Time for NCHM JEE 2026 Registration Amid New Exam Centres; Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Mar 2026
14:24 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can now apply until April 1 through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee
According to the revised schedule, NCHM JEE 2026 will be conducted on April 25 from 11 am to 1 pm at centres across the country

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2026. Eligible candidates can now apply until April 1 through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee.

According to the revised schedule, NCHM JEE 2026 will be conducted on April 25 from 11 am to 1 pm at centres across the country.

The application fee for the examination is Rs 1,000 for General and OBC candidates, Rs 700 for those belonging to the EWS category, and Rs 450 for candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its official notice, the NTA stated that the extension aims to benefit candidates across regions and ensure wider participation, especially following the addition of new examination cities.

NCHM JEE 2026: Eligibility

  • There is no age limit to apply for NCHM JEE 2026.
  • Candidates must have passed the 10+2 (Senior Secondary) examination or its equivalent from a recognised board, with English as a compulsory subject.
  • Students appearing in their qualifying examination are also eligible to apply. However, their admission will remain provisional and may be cancelled if they fail to provide proof of passing by September 30, 2026.

Further details regarding the application process and exam guidelines are available on the official website.

Last updated on 26 Mar 2026
14:26 PM
Hotel Management NCHMJEE Registration Date NTA
Similar stories
IIT Bombay

IIT JAM 2026 Results Out: IIT Bombay Announces Toppers Across All Subjects, Scorecard. . .

WBJEEB

WBJEEB Opens Registration for ANM, GNM 2026; Check Important Dates Here

NTA

NTA Issues JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Slips for Kuwait, Dubai Candidates; Link Here

Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Link Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBJEEB

WBJEEB Opens Registration for ANM, GNM 2026; Check Important Dates Here

IIT Bombay

IIT JAM 2026 Results Out: IIT Bombay Announces Toppers Across All Subjects, Scorecard. . .

NTA

NTA Issues JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Slips for Kuwait, Dubai Candidates; Link Here

AIS Manovikas Kendra Fun Fair
Asian International School

Lessons for parents and stage stories by students

bseb

BSEB Starts Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Scrutiny Registration Today; Marks May Chang. . .

Indira Gandhi National Open University

IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Link Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality