National Testing Agency
National Testing Agency Expected to Issue CUET UG Admit Card 2025 Today- Read Latest Updates
Posted on 09 May 2025
13:29 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the CUET UG admit card 2025 soon. Candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in and download the hall ticket.
The admit card is expected to be released today, May 9, 2025. According to the schedule, CUET UG 2025 intimation slip 2025 was issued by NTA on May 7. It is necessary to carry the admit card issued to the exam centres. CUET UG exam dates are scheduled from May 13 to June 3.
CUET UG Admit Card 2025: Steps to download
For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.