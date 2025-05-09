National Testing Agency Expected to Issue CUET UG Admit Card 2025 Today- Read Latest Updates

Summary Candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in and download the hall ticket The admit card is expected to be released today, May 9, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the CUET UG admit card 2025 soon. Candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in and download the hall ticket.

The admit card is expected to be released today, May 9, 2025. According to the schedule, CUET UG 2025 intimation slip 2025 was issued by NTA on May 7. It is necessary to carry the admit card issued to the exam centres. CUET UG exam dates are scheduled from May 13 to June 3.

CUET UG Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the CUET 2025 official website- cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “CUET admit card 2025” link Select "By application number and birthdate” Enter application number and birthdate and select the "Sign In" tab Download and print the CUET UG admit card 2025 for the future use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.