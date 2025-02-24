National Testing Agency

NTA declares UGC NET December 2024 Result at ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Know Cut-off details here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Feb 2025
17:24 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
8,49,166 candidates have registered for the exam and 6,49,490 appeared for the exam
The agency has also shared subject and category-wise cut-off marks along with the UGC NET December 2024 result

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 session at the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The agency has also shared subject and category-wise cut-off marks along with the UGC NET December 2024 result.

8,49,166 candidates have registered for the exam and 6,49,490 appeared for the exam. This time, 5,158 candidates have qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor, 48,161 have qualified for Assistant Professor and PhD admission while 1,14,445 have qualified for PhD only.

UGC NET December exam 2024 took place on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21 and 27, 2025 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects, at 558 exam centres located in 266 cities across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

NTA in the result notification, said the eligibility criteria, self-declaration, documents, etc., of the eligible candidates will be verified as per norms specified in the exam's information bulletin of UGC - NET.

“The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online applications, conduct of the entrance test, declaration of result and providing the results to University Grants Commission (UGC), NFOBC data to NBCF&DC, NFSC data to NSFDC and NFPWD data to DEPwD Department of Social Justice & Empowerment of UGC - NET December 2024, for further action at their end,” added NTA.

Last updated on 24 Feb 2025
17:24 PM
National Testing Agency UGC NET Results out UGC NET December 2024
Similar stories
CUET UG 2025

New CUET UG 2025 Official Website Launched; Application Process to Begin Soon

Representative Image
Tripura JEE 2025

Application for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination to end on February 24 - How to app. . .

Representative Image
ICSI CS December 2024

ICSI CS Exec and Prof courses results to be declared tomorrow - How to check scorecar. . .

NBEMS

Registration window closes for NEET SS 2024 exam today at natboard.edu.in- Direct lin. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CUET UG 2025

New CUET UG 2025 Official Website Launched; Application Process to Begin Soon

Representative Image
Tripura JEE 2025

Application for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination to end on February 24 - How to app. . .

Representative Image
ICSI CS December 2024

ICSI CS Exec and Prof courses results to be declared tomorrow - How to check scorecar. . .

NBEMS

Registration window closes for NEET SS 2024 exam today at natboard.edu.in- Direct lin. . .

RPSC

RPSC RAS 2024 Final Answer Key, Prelims Marks Out: Steps to Download

WBJEEB

Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow for WBJEE 2025- Know Important Dates Her. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality