NTA declares UGC NET December 2024 Result at ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Know Cut-off details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 session at the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The agency has also shared subject and category-wise cut-off marks along with the UGC NET December 2024 result.

8,49,166 candidates have registered for the exam and 6,49,490 appeared for the exam. This time, 5,158 candidates have qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor, 48,161 have qualified for Assistant Professor and PhD admission while 1,14,445 have qualified for PhD only.

UGC NET December exam 2024 took place on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21 and 27, 2025 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects, at 558 exam centres located in 266 cities across the country.

NTA in the result notification, said the eligibility criteria, self-declaration, documents, etc., of the eligible candidates will be verified as per norms specified in the exam's information bulletin of UGC - NET.

“The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online applications, conduct of the entrance test, declaration of result and providing the results to University Grants Commission (UGC), NFOBC data to NBCF&DC, NFSC data to NSFDC and NFPWD data to DEPwD Department of Social Justice & Empowerment of UGC - NET December 2024, for further action at their end,” added NTA.