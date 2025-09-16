JPSC JET 2024 Registration Begins Today at jpsc.gov.in; Apply by October 6

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can now apply through the official website — jpsc.gov.in The last date to submit the application form is October 6, 2025, while the last date for fee payment is October 7, 2025

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has officially begun the registration process for the Jharkhand Eligibility Test (JET) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply through the official website — jpsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 6, 2025, while the last date for fee payment is October 7, 2025.

The JET is a state-level eligibility test conducted for determining the eligibility of candidates for various academic and teaching roles within Jharkhand. As part of the registration process, candidates will also have access to a correction window from October 8 to October 10, 2025, allowing them to make changes to their submitted applications, if necessary.

To be eligible for the exam, candidates belonging to the Unreserved and EWS categories must have secured a minimum of 55% marks (without rounding off) in their Master’s degree or equivalent examination from institutions recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Candidates who are pursuing their final year of Master’s degree or awaiting results due to delays are also permitted to apply.

ADVERTISEMENT

The application fee for candidates is ₹575 for those in the Unreserved category. For candidates from the BC-I, BC-II, and EWS categories, the fee is ₹300, while those belonging to SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender categories will need to pay ₹150.

To apply, candidates must visit the JPSC official website, complete the registration process, fill in the application form, pay the applicable fee, and download the confirmation page for future reference. A printout of the form is advised to be kept safely.

The JPSC JET 2024 offers an opportunity for aspiring teachers and academics to become eligible for roles across higher education institutions in Jharkhand. Candidates are encouraged to review the official notification in detail and complete their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

For further updates and application submission, visit jpsc.gov.in.