Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Web Option Entry Now Open, Edit Before Deadline

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has opened the Phase 1 web-option entry window for Telangana NEET UG 2025 counselling today. Eligible candidates can now modify their college and course preferences for MBBS and BDS admissions on the official website — tsmedadm.tsche.in. The window will remain open until September 18, 2025.

Candidates are advised to carefully submit or revise their preferences, as important eligibility rules apply. According to KNRUHS, if a candidate is allotted a seat as per their preference and fails to join the course, they will not be allowed to participate in further rounds of counselling. This rule is intended to prevent seat blocking and ensure fair seat allocation.

Applicants can exercise unlimited options for both MBBS and BDS courses during the web-option process. Once seats are allotted, shortlisted candidates will be notified via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

This phase of counselling follows the recent release of the revised Telangana NEET UG 2025 merit list, which was updated in accordance with the Supreme Court’s verdict on the state’s new domicile rule. As a result, 16,762 candidates are now eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Candidates allotted a seat must pay a university fee of ₹12,000 for MBBS admission. The tuition fee varies by institution:

₹10,000 for Government Medical Colleges

₹60,000 for Private and ESIC Medical Colleges

Candidates are encouraged to complete their web-option entry well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues and to secure the best possible seat as per their merit and preferences.

For more information, visit the official website: tsmedadm.tsche.in