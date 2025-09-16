AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Declared at afcat.cdac.in; Next Step is AFSB Interview

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2) held on August 23, 24, and 25, can now check their results through the official website — afcat.cdac.in Candidates who qualify the written test will be shortlisted for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview, which forms part of the next phase of the recruitment process

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 today. Candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2) held on August 23, 24, and 25, can now check their results through the official website — afcat.cdac.in.

To access their results, candidates must log in using their email ID, password, and the captcha code on the AFCAT candidate portal. Once logged in, the result can be viewed and downloaded for future reference. Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of their scorecard for upcoming stages of the selection process.

Candidates who qualify the written test will be shortlisted for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview, which forms part of the next phase of the recruitment process. The IAF selection process consists of three stages, beginning with Phase 1 — a screening test that includes intelligence and aptitude assessments to filter eligible candidates.

The cut-off marks for AFCAT 2 2025 will be released soon by the IAF. These cut-offs will determine the minimum score required to advance to the next phase.

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website: afcat.cdac.in Scroll down and click on the link labeled ‘AFCAT 2 Result 2025’ Enter your email ID, password, and captcha code View and download your result Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are encouraged to check the official portal regularly for updates regarding the AFSB interview schedule, detailed instructions, and document requirements.