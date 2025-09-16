IAF officers

AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Declared at afcat.cdac.in; Next Step is AFSB Interview

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Sep 2025
19:49 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2) held on August 23, 24, and 25, can now check their results through the official website — afcat.cdac.in
Candidates who qualify the written test will be shortlisted for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview, which forms part of the next phase of the recruitment process

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 today. Candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 2) held on August 23, 24, and 25, can now check their results through the official website — afcat.cdac.in.

To access their results, candidates must log in using their email ID, password, and the captcha code on the AFCAT candidate portal. Once logged in, the result can be viewed and downloaded for future reference. Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of their scorecard for upcoming stages of the selection process.

Candidates who qualify the written test will be shortlisted for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview, which forms part of the next phase of the recruitment process. The IAF selection process consists of three stages, beginning with Phase 1 — a screening test that includes intelligence and aptitude assessments to filter eligible candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cut-off marks for AFCAT 2 2025 will be released soon by the IAF. These cut-offs will determine the minimum score required to advance to the next phase.

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website: afcat.cdac.in
  2. Scroll down and click on the link labeled ‘AFCAT 2 Result 2025’
  3. Enter your email ID, password, and captcha code
  4. View and download your result
  5. Take a printout for future reference

Candidates are encouraged to check the official portal regularly for updates regarding the AFSB interview schedule, detailed instructions, and document requirements.

Last updated on 16 Sep 2025
19:53 PM
IAF officers AFCAT AFCAT 2025 Results out
Similar stories
IGNOU

IGNOU Extends Re-Registration and Fresh Admission Deadline for July 2025 Session- Kno. . .

NEET UG

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Announced, Choice Filling Begins Tomorro. . .

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)

JPSC JET 2024 Registration Begins Today at jpsc.gov.in; Apply by October 6

NEET UG

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Web Option Entry Now Open, Edit Before De. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IGNOU

IGNOU Extends Re-Registration and Fresh Admission Deadline for July 2025 Session- Kno. . .

NEET UG

MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Announced, Choice Filling Begins Tomorro. . .

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC)

JPSC JET 2024 Registration Begins Today at jpsc.gov.in; Apply by October 6

NEET UG

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Web Option Entry Now Open, Edit Before De. . .

Tamil Nadu government

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Closes Today at 5 PM- Know Key Detai. . .

UPSC

Union Public Service Commission Releases Official Question Papers for UPSC CDS 2 2025. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality