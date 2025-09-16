IGNOU

IGNOU Extends Re-Registration and Fresh Admission Deadline for July 2025 Session- Know Revised Date

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 16 Sep 2025
19:24 PM

Summary
Candidates applying for programmes under the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes can now submit their applications until September 30, 2025
In addition to re-registration, IGNOU has also extended the deadline for fresh admissions to the same date — September 30, 2025

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for re-registration and fresh admissions for the July 2025 session. Candidates applying for programmes under the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes can now submit their applications until September 30, 2025.

As per the official notification, students applying for re-registration will need to pay a late fee of ₹200. The re-registration process applies to all programmes offered in ODL and online mode, and forms can be submitted via the official portal — ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

“The last date for July 2025 Re-registration has been extended till 30th September 2025 with late fee of Rs 200 for all Programmes offered in ODL and Online mode. This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority,” the notice stated.

In addition to re-registration, IGNOU has also extended the deadline for fresh admissions to the same date — September 30, 2025. However, the extension is not applicable to semester-based and certificate programmes.

This extension offers a final opportunity for students who missed earlier deadlines to enroll or continue their studies at one of India’s largest distance-learning universities. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process well before the new deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

