MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule Announced, Choice Filling Begins Tomorrow

Summary Eligible candidates can begin choice filling and locking for the second round from September 17 through the official counselling portal at dme.mponline.gov.in The DME has made it mandatory for all candidates—including those already allotted seats in Round 1 and seeking upgradation—to participate in the fresh choice filling and locking process

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has released the official schedule for Round 2 of the MP NEET UG 2025 counselling. Eligible candidates can begin choice filling and locking for the second round from September 17 through the official counselling portal at dme.mponline.gov.in. The facility will remain open until September 20, 2025.

The DME has made it mandatory for all candidates—including those already allotted seats in Round 1 and seeking upgradation—to participate in the fresh choice filling and locking process. Failure to lock fresh choices will result in the candidate retaining their Round 1 seat and losing eligibility for upgradation in the MOP-UP round.

According to the official notice, “It is mandatory for all candidates to exercise the option for upgradation (YES/NO) at the time of admission at college level. Candidates can edit the option for upgradation at their candidate login till October 4, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM).”

ADVERTISEMENT

The notice further adds that if a candidate who has opted for upgradation in Round 2 does not lock their fresh choices, they will not be considered for upgradation in future rounds.

The Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on September 22, and candidates allotted seats will need to report to the allotted medical or dental colleges in person for document verification and admission between September 23 and September 29.

MP NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Key Dates

Publication of remaining vacancies: September 16

Publication of revised merit list and eligible candidates: September 16

Choice filling and locking: September 17 to September 20

Seat allotment result: September 22

Reporting to colleges: September 23 to September 29

Willingness for upgradation for MOP-UP round: September 23 to October 4

Online resignation/cancellation at college level: September 23 to October 4 (till 5:00 PM)

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the updated instructions, especially regarding upgradation choices and deadlines, to avoid disqualification or forfeiture of a seat in subsequent rounds. For real-time updates and to access the choice filling portal, students should regularly visit dme.mponline.gov.in.