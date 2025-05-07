National Testing Agency

National Testing Agency Concludes UGC NET June 2025 Registration Today- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 07 May 2025
15:20 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the application process for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test June 2025 (UGC NET June 2025) today, May 7. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the application correction window will open from May 9 to 10, 2025. The UGC NET June 2025 CBT exam will be conducted from June 21 to 30, 2025. The application for the same commenced from April 16, 2025.

To be eligible, candidates must hold a PG degree in the relevant subject from a UGC-recognized institution, with 55% marks for General and 50% marks for SC, ST, OBC, PwD, and transgender applicants.

UGC NET June 2025 Registration: Steps to apply

  1. Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the UGC NET June 2025 registration link
  3. Register yourself, and proceed with the application process
  4. Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
  5. Take a printout for future reference

The applicants from General/Unreserved categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 1150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to Gen-EWS*/ OBC-NCL**. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Persons with Disability (PwD) and Third gender categories have to pay a fee of Rs 325.

UGC NET June 2025 Registration: Direct Link

Last updated on 07 May 2025
15:25 PM
National Testing Agency UGC NET June 2025 NTA Registration Date
