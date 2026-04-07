National Testing Agency

NTA Advises CUET UG 2026 Candidates to Upload ID Proof, Photograph by April 10; Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Apr 2026
17:01 PM

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Summary
The move comes after some candidates’ live photos taken during the application process were found not to match UIDAI records
CUET UG 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from May 11 to 31, 2026, across India and select international centres

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has instructed candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2026 exam to upload their identity proof and recent photograph by April 10, 2026. The move comes after some candidates’ live photos taken during the application process were found not to match UIDAI records.

Candidates who submitted ID proofs other than Aadhaar are allowed to correct their details. According to an official notice, affected candidates can verify their identity by uploading a signed and attested certificate, along with a recent photograph certified by their school or college principal/headmaster.

CUET UG 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from May 11 to 31, 2026, across India and select international centres. The examination will be held in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, and Punjabi.

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Alternative identity verification options provided by NTA include certification by a Class-I Gazetted officer such as a Tehsildar, revenue officer, SDM, or DM. For NRI applicants, verification can be done by a Class-I Gazetted officer at the Indian Embassy.

This step ensures that candidates’ identities are verified in advance, preventing discrepancies during the examination process.

Last updated on 07 Apr 2026
17:02 PM
National Testing Agency CUET NTA CUET UG 2026
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