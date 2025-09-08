National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Deploys PG Medical Students Under DRP to Support Flood-Hit Northern States & UTs

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Sep 2025
15:19 PM

PTI

Summary
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed that postgraduate (PG) medical students enrolled in the District Residency Programme (DRP) be deployed to extend healthcare services in flood-affected northern states and Union Territories.
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed that postgraduate (PG) medical students enrolled in the District Residency Programme (DRP) be deployed to extend healthcare services in flood-affected northern states and Union Territories. The move aims to strengthen relief efforts while simultaneously enhancing the students’ medical training experience.

According to the official notification, the deployment will be treated as part of the mandatory DRP training. The NMC stated, “In view of the recent floods/disaster-like situations in the northern states and UTs of the country, there is an urgent requirement for healthcare professionals as part of the ongoing relief measures.”

Nodal officers in respective states and UTs have been asked to make necessary arrangements and assign PG students to healthcare facilities as per regional requirements.

The District Residency Programme ensures that medical students spend a year working in district-level hospitals, strengthening grassroots healthcare delivery. By participating in flood-relief operations, PG students will gain exposure to disaster response, public health management, and community service, which the NMC has termed as a valuable component of PG training.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also appealed for additional support to scale up healthcare services in disaster-affected regions. The NMC noted that several PG doctors have voluntarily expressed willingness to contribute their services in these challenging conditions.

This step not only addresses the urgent shortage of healthcare professionals in relief zones but also aligns with the broader goal of training doctors in real-world crisis management.

Last updated on 08 Sep 2025
15:20 PM
National Medical Commission (NMC) Medical students flood relief
