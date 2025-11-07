NICL AO Mains Result 2025 Released - Qualified Candidates List & Full Interview Schedule Out

Summary The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has declared the NICL AO Mains Result 2025 for the Administrative Officer (Scale I) Phase II examination. A total of 834 candidates have qualified for the next stage.

The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has declared the NICL AO Mains Result 2025 for the Administrative Officer (Scale I) Phase II examination on its official website - nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam held on August 31, 2025, can now check and download the result PDF from the recruitment section of the website.

The result has been published in PDF format, featuring the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. A total of 834 candidates have qualified for the next stage - the interview round, which will commence on November 26, 2025.

How to Download NICL AO Result 2025?

Visit the official website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

Click on the ‘Recruitment’ section on the homepage.

Select the NICL AO Result 2025 link for the relevant post.

The result PDF will open on the screen.

Download and print the PDF for future reference.

The interview process will be conducted at four centres - New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. The candidate-wise interview schedule has already been published on the official website.

Candidates shortlisted for the interview must note that their admission is purely provisional. NICL will also release a declaration sheet, instruction sheet, and interview data sheet, which candidates must fill and submit five signed copies at the venue on the day of the interview.

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official NICL website for further updates on the interview schedule and other important announcements related to the NICL AO Recruitment 2025.

Find the direct link: candidates’ list and interview schedule