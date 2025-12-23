MCC

MCC Extends Resignation Window for NEET PG 2025 Round 1, 2 Seats- Read Important Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Dec 2025
12:15 PM

File Image

Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the resignation facility for candidates allotted seats in NEET PG Round 1 and Round 2 counselling. Candidates who have not yet resigned from their allotted seats can complete the process through the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the resignation window opened at 2 pm on December 22, 2025, and will remain available until 6 pm on December 26, 2025.

As per the guidelines issued by MCC, candidates who were allotted seats in Round 2, joined the institute, and now wish to resign can do so within the specified period. However, the resignation will result in the forfeiture of the security deposit. Similarly, candidates who were upgraded in Round 2, accepted the upgraded seat, and later decided to resign are also permitted to vacate their seats within the same timeframe, subject to loss of the security deposit.

MCC has made it mandatory for candidates to physically report to the allotted college to complete the resignation formalities. The resignation will be considered valid only if the Resignation Letter is generated through the MCC portal by the allotted institute. Any resignation not processed through this method will be treated as null and void.

The Round 2 seat allotment result for NEET PG counselling was announced on December 16, 2025. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website for further updates and detailed instructions related to the counselling process.

Last updated on 23 Dec 2025
12:17 PM
MCC NEET PG NEET 2025 NEET PG 2025
