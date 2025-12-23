UPPSC Releases Notification for 2,158 Group B Posts; Registration Open Till January 29

Summary According to the official advertisement, the online registration process began on December 22, 2025, and eligible candidates can apply through the commission’s official website, uppsc.up.nic.in The application window will remain open until January 29, 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued a notification for direct recruitment to multiple Group B posts, announcing a total of 2,158 vacancies across various medical and allied departments.

According to the official advertisement, the online registration process began on December 22, 2025, and eligible candidates can apply through the commission’s official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The application window will remain open until January 29, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully review the detailed notification to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before submitting their applications.

UPPSC Group B Vacancy Details 2025

Medical Officer (Community Health): 884 posts

Veterinary Officer: 404 posts

Swasthya Shiksha Adhikari: 221 posts

Homeopathic Medical Officer: 265 posts

Chikitsa Adhikari (Ayurveda): 168 posts

Dental Surgeon: 157 posts

Inspector of Drugs: 26 posts

Chikitsa Adhikari (Unani): 25 posts

Chikitsa Adhikari (Homeopathic): 7 posts

Vetting Officer: 1 post

UPPSC Group B Registration 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Complete One-Time Registration (OTR) or log in using existing credentials

Fill in the online application form with personal and educational details

Upload required documents and pay the application fee

Submit the form and download or print the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep track of further updates related to examination schedules and selection procedures through the official UPPSC website.