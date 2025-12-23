UPPSC

UPPSC Releases Notification for 2,158 Group B Posts; Registration Open Till January 29

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Dec 2025
13:08 PM

File Image

Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued a notification for direct recruitment to multiple Group B posts, announcing a total of 2,158 vacancies across various medical and allied departments.

According to the official advertisement, the online registration process began on December 22, 2025, and eligible candidates can apply through the commission’s official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The application window will remain open until January 29, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully review the detailed notification to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before submitting their applications.

UPPSC Group B Vacancy Details 2025

  • Medical Officer (Community Health): 884 posts
  • Veterinary Officer: 404 posts
  • Swasthya Shiksha Adhikari: 221 posts
  • Homeopathic Medical Officer: 265 posts
  • Chikitsa Adhikari (Ayurveda): 168 posts
  • Dental Surgeon: 157 posts
  • Inspector of Drugs: 26 posts
  • Chikitsa Adhikari (Unani): 25 posts
  • Chikitsa Adhikari (Homeopathic): 7 posts
  • Vetting Officer: 1 post

UPPSC Group B Registration 2025: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in
  • Complete One-Time Registration (OTR) or log in using existing credentials
  • Fill in the online application form with personal and educational details
  • Upload required documents and pay the application fee
  • Submit the form and download or print the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep track of further updates related to examination schedules and selection procedures through the official UPPSC website.

Last updated on 23 Dec 2025
13:31 PM
UPPSC Registration Date
