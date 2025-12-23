MHT CET 2026 Registration: Important Instructions Issued, Aadhaar & APAAR ID Made Mandatory

Summary The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has issued an important notice for candidates appearing in the MHT CET 2026. The online application form for the Maharashtra CET 2026 is expected to be released shortly on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has issued an important notice for candidates appearing in the MHT CET 2026, stating that candidates will be required to provide both their Aadhaar number and APAAR ID during the registration process. The online application form for the Maharashtra CET 2026 is expected to be released shortly on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the CET Cell, candidates must ensure that their Aadhaar details are accurate and updated before proceeding with registration. These details include the candidate’s name, date of birth as mentioned in the Class 10 certificate, recent photograph, address, father’s name, and an active mobile number linked with Aadhaar. Any mismatch in information may lead to difficulties during the application or admission process.

In addition to Aadhaar, candidates will also be required to generate an APAAR ID, which has now been made mandatory for the MHT CET 2026 registration process. The APAAR ID will serve as an additional identification requirement and must be produced at the time of form submission.

The CET Cell has also outlined specific guidelines for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates. Applicants under the PwD category must upload a valid disability certificate issued by a competent authority. Candidates who possess a Unique Disability ID (UDID) card may upload the same and are encouraged to obtain it, as it may be required during the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

PwD candidates who are eligible for scribes will be required to submit details of two scribes during online registration. The information to be provided includes the scribe’s name, Aadhaar number, recent photograph, a bona fide certificate from the institution, and the highest qualification certificate.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Admission Regulating Authority (ARA) has revised the MHT CET 2026 examination fee. As per the updated structure, candidates from the open category will have to pay ₹1,300, while those belonging to reserved categories will be charged ₹1,000.

To further streamline the admission process, the CET Cell has announced plans to introduce a mock Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round starting from the 2026–27 academic year. This initiative aims to familiarise candidates with the CAP procedure, as many aspirants often face confusion while filling college preferences, particularly when choosing between the freeze and betterment options. The mock CAP round is expected to help candidates make informed decisions and reduce errors during actual admissions.

