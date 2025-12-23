NEET PG

Gujarat NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Released; Candidates to Report by December 30

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Dec 2025
13:25 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website medadmgujarat.org
The Round 2 seat allotment result PDF can be accessed by logging in with the registered user ID, password, and 14-digit PIN

The Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC) has released the seat allotment results for Gujarat NEET PG 2025 counselling Round 2. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website medadmgujarat.org.

The Round 2 seat allotment result PDF can be accessed by logging in with the registered user ID, password, and 14-digit PIN. Candidates allotted MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma seats in government and private medical colleges across Gujarat are required to report to their respective institutes between December 23 and December 30, 2025, to complete the admission formalities.

In addition to the allotment results, ACPPGMEC has also published the rank-wise and institute-wise Round 2 allotment details on its official portal for candidates’ reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Candidates must carry the following documents at the time of reporting:

  • Allotment letter issued by APPGMEC
  • Tuition fee payment receipt
  • MBBS marksheets (all years)
  • Internship completion certificate (12 months)
  • Proof of place of birth, date of birth, and Indian citizenship
  • Provisional registration certificate from the State Medical Council
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • EWS certificate (if applicable)
  • Copy of passport
  • Class 12 marksheet
  • Domicile certificate (for candidates who completed MBBS outside Gujarat and whose birthplace is outside Gujarat)
  • Disability certificate (for PwD candidates, if applicable)

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates related to the Gujarat NEET PG 2025 counselling process.

Last updated on 23 Dec 2025
13:30 PM
NEET PG Gujarat government NEET counselling NEET PG 2025
Similar stories
Police recruitment

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Written Exam Dates For 41,424 Vacancies Announ. . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Begins GPAT 2026 Registration Today; Check Last Date To Apply Inside

Kerala government

CEE, Kerala Opens KMAT 2026 Session 1 Application; Exam Scheduled on January 1

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result OUT - 264 Students in the Fina. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Police recruitment

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Written Exam Dates For 41,424 Vacancies Announ. . .

NEET PG 2025

Karnataka NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Final Allotment Result Released! 59 Students Allotted . . .

NBEMS

NBEMS Begins GPAT 2026 Registration Today; Check Last Date To Apply Inside

Kerala government

CEE, Kerala Opens KMAT 2026 Session 1 Application; Exam Scheduled on January 1

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result OUT - 264 Students in the Fina. . .

UPPSC

UPPSC Releases Notification for 2,158 Group B Posts; Registration Open Till January 2. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality