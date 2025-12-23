Gujarat NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Released; Candidates to Report by December 30

Summary Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website medadmgujarat.org The Round 2 seat allotment result PDF can be accessed by logging in with the registered user ID, password, and 14-digit PIN

The Admission Committee for Professional Post Graduate Medical Courses (ACPPGMEC) has released the seat allotment results for Gujarat NEET PG 2025 counselling Round 2. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website medadmgujarat.org.

The Round 2 seat allotment result PDF can be accessed by logging in with the registered user ID, password, and 14-digit PIN. Candidates allotted MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma seats in government and private medical colleges across Gujarat are required to report to their respective institutes between December 23 and December 30, 2025, to complete the admission formalities.

In addition to the allotment results, ACPPGMEC has also published the rank-wise and institute-wise Round 2 allotment details on its official portal for candidates’ reference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2025: Documents Required

Candidates must carry the following documents at the time of reporting:

Allotment letter issued by APPGMEC

Tuition fee payment receipt

MBBS marksheets (all years)

Internship completion certificate (12 months)

Proof of place of birth, date of birth, and Indian citizenship

Provisional registration certificate from the State Medical Council

Caste certificate (if applicable)

EWS certificate (if applicable)

Copy of passport

Class 12 marksheet

Domicile certificate (for candidates who completed MBBS outside Gujarat and whose birthplace is outside Gujarat)

Disability certificate (for PwD candidates, if applicable)

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates related to the Gujarat NEET PG 2025 counselling process.